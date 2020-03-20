FRANCE: Congolese music star Aurlus Mabele has died of coronavirus related complications. He was 67.

He checked into a hospital in Paris, France on March 19, 2020, and died later that night.

According to a message posted online by his daughter, he developed complications arising from a stroke and coronavirus infection

The shocking news of Mabele’s death was announced by his daughter Liza Monet on her social media account.

“My dad died of coronavirus this morning [Thursday night] … Thank you for honoring his memory. He is a great legend of the Soukouss that the Congolese people are losing today. I am inconsolable and collapsed. My dad whom I love so much … Aurlus Mabele,” Liza posted on her Twitter account.

Mon papa est mort ce matin du coronavirus … Merci d’honoré sa mémoire . C’est une grande légende du Soukouss que le peuple congolais perd aujourd’hui . Je suis inconsolable et effondrée . Mon papa que j’aime tant … Aurlus Mabele … — . (@LizaMOfficiel) March 19, 2020

