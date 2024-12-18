Image- ZBC

Scottland Football Club has set in motion the construction of a 15 000-seater stadium following a ground-breaking ceremony held at the Number One Grounds in Mabvuku this Wednesday.

The team is owned by flamboyant businessperson and ZANU PF Mabvuku-Tafara member of parliament, Scott Sakupwanya.

Mabvuku is home to veteran footballers like former Warriors goalkeeper Brenna Msiska, the Mugeyi brothers William and Wilfred as well as Daniel Jakiel, a cricketer who is now turning out for Malawi.

Speaking about the development the other day, Sakupwanya said:

“I can confirm that we now have a 30-year lease from the City of Harare to have Mabvuku Number One Ground.

“We are planning to build a 15000-seater stadium there next year The stadium is not going to be confined to Scottland only but it will be open to everyone.

“Schools will also be allowed to use the facility and we will put up an open pool where schools will compete,” he added.

“It will be an all-encompassing facility with a high-performance centre available as well because we want to develop sport in all ways that we can as Scottland FC. So, we are working round the clock to see to it that we can start the work that needs to be done.

“At the moment, we are working on preliminary designs for the football stadium and we will also retain basketball courts, a rugby field, tennis and cricket facilities in the stadium.”

Zwnews