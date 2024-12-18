City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says Harare’s water is safe for human consumption, despite heavy contamination at main source Lake Chivero.

Mafume made this call while addressing a press briefing held to give an update regarding the ecological disaster unearthed at Lake Chivero last weekend.

He blamed illegal settlements around the Lake for causing the disaster.

“We have sewer works but they are not at full capacity because they were designed many years ago and cannot deal with the effluent and the quantities that go there and the natural growth of the city.

“There are informal settlements that have been formed in and around Lake Chivero that then create a situation where there are too much pollution levels.

“We are also concerned about the pollution. As the pollution increases,” he said.

Lake Chivero is the main source of water for Harare residents.

Four rhinos, and several animals died after drinking contaminated water from Lake Chivero.

Fish have also died due to the same problem.

Zwnews