Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara by-election Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has accused ZANU PF of a plot to cause his arrest.

He is facing ZANU PF’s Scott Sakupwanya (pictured).

He also claimed that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is yet to provide them with copy of the voters roll to be used in the December 9 ballot.

Apparently, another by-election is looming in Makoni Central constituency, Manicaland, after the arrest of opposition party legislator, Patrick Sagandira, on charges of political violence.

Sagandira is accused of teaming with other CCC supporters to assault ZANU PF activists, resulting in some being admitted to Rusape hospital.

He appeared at the Rusape Magistrate Court and was granted US$500 bail alongside his accomplices who include Rusape town council councillor, Teddy Chipere.

They are expected back in court on November 29 for trial commencement.