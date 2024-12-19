Former Minister of Energy, Fortune Chasi says the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) can be sued for failing to provide power in line with their constitutional obligations.

He says according to the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) ZESA’s mandate includes the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity adding that it must operate an efficient electricity supply system, but only within its available resources and infrastructure capacity.

Chasi if affected by outages, consumers can: •File complaints with ZERA for unreasonable conduct.

“•Sue for damages if ZESA’s negligence (e.g., power surges) causes harm.

“•Explore alternative energy sources (e.g., solar).”

He said the bottom line is that ZESA must act reasonably to provide power but isn’t liable for outages caused by resource, operational, or external constraints.

“Courts balance ZESA’s mandate with its practical limitations,” he said.

Zwnews