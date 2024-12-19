Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says the party is set for implosion with many cadres openly opposing President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s 2030 plan.

Kasukuwere says the party cadres have exhibited true patriotism by rejecting Mnangagwa’s plan.

“Interesting developments within the party WhatsApp chat groups openly rejecting the 2030 madness.

“Wow! Cadres and patriots are standing up without fear,” he says.

His comments comes after ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa called to order those talking of succession in the party.

He said the ruling party will not tolerate such elements, but Kasukuwere believes Mutsvangwa is daydreaming and barking like a dog.

Apparently, Kasukuwere the 2017 coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe disturbed a perfect succession process which was underway.

“Am surprised that people find it convenient to lie.

“Was it not the very G40 that announced to the nation that HE Mugabe was stepping down at the Congress in December and the party had started the process of choosing a successor.

“Even Mai Mugabe said it publicly,’Baba tiudzei biza rekumhanyanaro timhanye’.

“We had managed to secure a descent succession process that would have kept the country united and peaceful. Boom, the streets and the coup!”

