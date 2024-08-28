The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) says the people of Zimbabwe, will not stand idly by and watch their hard-won democratic rights be eroded.

In a statement the Coalition calls on all Zimbabweans, across political, ethnic and social divides, to unite and reject what they call unconstitutional power grab.

“The Coalition will mobilize the grassroots to resist this illegal intent – we will go to the farms, townships, schools, churches, and all progressive forces should join us in this fight.

“Our message is clear: The people of Zimbabwe will not accept any amendments to the constitution that undermine our democracy and the rule of law.

“President Mnangagwa must respect the two-term limit and hand over power peacefully when his term expires in 2028,” said CiZC.