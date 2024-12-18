Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivhayo has come to the rescue of a Chibaya Primary School headmaster Misheck Chenjerai stuck in India after undergoing a heart operation.

Chivayo acted in response to a report by The Mirror newspaper appealing for donations to assist him.

Chibaya would not be released from an Indian Hospital until he clears a shortfall of US$3 000.

Chivhayo deposited US$7 000 into Chenjerai’s account.

“Done 100%. I see they had raised $4 000 and shortfall was now US$3 000 but I just put US$7 000 so when they get back home they have somewhere to start,” said Chivhayo in his tweet.

Zwnews