Popular politician Nelson Chamisa’s key aides, Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba, are attending significant regional meetings in Zambia to bolster support for Zimbabwe’s democratic opposition.

Their participation highlights the increasing international recognition of the opposition’s pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Speaking with Change Radio Siziba and Chibaya, emphasized the importance of these discussions with pro-democratic forces for their movement.

Despite challenges from internal party conflicts and government corruption, their involvement in these high-profile meetings symbolizes the opposition’s dedication to achieving democratic reforms and addressing systemic corruption in Zimbabwe.

Change Radio