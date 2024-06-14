BULAWAYO – A man hanged himself at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on Thursday after checking into a flight to Johannesburg, sources said.

Details of the incident were sketchy, but a passenger who was on the early evening FastJet flight to South Africa said the man had been allocated seat 15A on flight FN8663.

“He arrived at the airport and checked-in. Then for whatever reason he went to the male toilet and hanged himself. It appears he had a rope,” the traveller told ZimLive.

An airport source said police had recovered a diary “full of suicide notes.”

“The young man had a lot which was happening in his life,” the person added.

Airport officials declined to comment. Airports Company of Zimbabwe CEO Tawanda Gusha referred questions to the officer in charge at the airport Assistant Inspector Patience Ndlovu, who too declined to comment.

Bulawayo police spokesman Abednico Ncube said he was unaware of the incident and asked for more time to verify.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

Image-text: Zimlive