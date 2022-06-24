Redcliff Municipality is now bloated with opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) thugs employed as metropolitan police officers with a penchant of derailing the operations of commercial entities perceived to be under the control of Zanu PF members, this publication has heard.

Multiple sources who spoke to Zwnews said the CCC-controlled local authority has embarked on an onslaught targeting operations of business entities under the proprietorship of perceived ruling Zanu PF members.

According to impeccable sources privy to the goings-on at Council, the municipal cops are also on a collision course with Town Clerk Gilson Chakauya whom they reportedly accuse of sympathizing with business proprietors because of his alleged Zanu PF links.

“All is not well at the local authority and the municipal police officers are now working in cahoots with councilors from the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC to attack business premises of perceived Zanu PF members from the town,” said the source. “Word has it that a meeting involving current mayor Clayton Masiyatsva, several CCC Councilors (names supplied) and municipal cops was held at a lodge in the town where metro police were given direct orders to attack business premises belonging to perceived ruling party members,” the source claimed.

According to one businessman with several properties in the small Midlands town, the municipal officers continue to harass their workers, demanding licences- including at commercial entities whose papers are in order.

“It is quite apparent that we are being targeted on political lines and sometimes these thugs masquerading as police officers give pedestrian reasons, stopping our operations. “It is a full-blown political battle and we appeal to Minister July Moyo and authorities at the local government ministry to investigate the goings-on at council before our businesses are grounded,” said the businessman.

At the time of publishing Friday evening, both Chakauya and Masiyatsva were not picking up calls from this reporter for confirmation on the matter.

more details to follow…

