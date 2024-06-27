Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 party activists have been denied bail by magistrate Ruth Moyo.

Apparently, security was tight security at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court.

Timba, a former cabinet minister in the Government of National Unity, was arrested along with the 78 others at his home, on 16 June where they were celebrating the 1976 Youth Day with a braai.

His tenants and even his son were also arrested and beaten up badly, some have broken legs.

One of the activists lost a child this week who is being buried and she was not allowed to bury her own son according to Timba’s party.

Zwnews