Michael Langley, Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) spoke today on US military presence in Zambia:

“That’s false. We have no bases in Zambia, we have no plans afoot (for a base). Our approach is African-led and US-enabled. We have increased security cooperation with them, but there’s no footprint, no posture, no base”.

Langley is in Botswana for the African Chiefs of Defense Conference, gathering Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries.

Earlier this week, AFRICOM director of intelligence, Rose Keravouri, said Zimbabwe had been excluded on the advice of her govt’s national security council. However, a Zimbabwe embassy military attache is attending.

NewZwire