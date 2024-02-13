Carter Centre releases final observer mission report on Zim elections

The Carter Centre has released the final observer report on Zimbabwe’s August 2023 general elections.

In its report, the Carter Centre which is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation founded in 1982 by former United States president Jimmy Carter concluded that the overall electoral process did not meet Zimbabwe’s regional and international commitments or the democratic aspirations of Zimbabweans.

“The Carter Centre found that the election took place in a restricted political environment with an unlevel playing field.

“This limited candidates from competing on equal terms and prevented the expression of the will of Zimbabweans.

“Election administration lacked independence and transparency in key areas, undermining the credibility of the process.

“Critical election information, including the final voters’ roll and list of polling stations, was not readily available to stakeholders,” said the Centre.

Apparently, a number of observer missions including the Southern African Development Community, African Union, European Union among others that observed the country’s polls condemned them.

There has been calls by opposition parties for the conducting of fresh polls.

However, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his party ZANU PF are rebuffing the calls.

Zwnews