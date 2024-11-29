Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Emily Jesaya, the Permanent Secretary and other government officials have witnessed the arrival of the bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.

Manufactured in China by Avant Sports Industries, the bucket seats were on Monday assessed by delegates from Zimbabwe, who visited China for pre-shipment inspection.

The delegation consist of members of the Sports and Recreation Commission, a representative from the Ministry of Sport Recreation, Arts and Culture, and a member from Sakunda Holdings which is partnering in the renovations of the giant facility.

Bucket seats installation is one of the many other recommendations made by Conferderation of African Football for the stadium to host international games.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings acquired bucket seats for NSS in an exclusive deal with the government.

Zimbabwe is playing its home matches in neighbouring countries due to lack of approved stadiums.

Zwnews