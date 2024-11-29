File image for illustration purposes only

Kadoma is plunged into mourning again as news breaks of the death of Tinotenda Ngwenya a council employee, who was pronounced dead at Kadoma General Hospital where he was admitted after inhaling suspected poisonous gases while attempting to address a sewage blockage at Sir John Kennedy Primary School.

Ngwenya died a few hours after the tragic incident that claimed the life of his colleague, Tafadzwa Guzo aka halahala, who died at the scene of the accident, just outside Sir John Kennedy Primary School.

Ngwenya’s death adds to the concerns about the safety measures in place for council workers tasked with fixing sewage issues.

As usual Guzo and Ngwenya bravely entered the manhole reportedly without protective gear unaware of the toxic atmosphere awaiting them.

With two lives lost within hours, the community must demand accountability and a thorough review of safety measures for those working in hazardous environs.

The incident further highlights serious deficiencies in the management of sewage systems within the city. Critics argue that a combination of inadequate infrastructure, lack of protective gear and a lack of running water has increased the risks faced by sewer management workers, leading to otherwise preventable loss of lives.

The city council has faced significant criticism for the apparent lack of immediate action following a similar incident where another council worker died a few months ago.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe