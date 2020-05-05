The so-called Corona Judgement which nullified MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s presidency could be paying dividends for the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T after latest reports suggest that parliament has recalled three of Chamisa’s MPs.

This implies that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon proclaim by-elections in the affected electoral constituencies.

Deputy Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi made the revelations on Twitter.

“Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced Hon (Prosper) Mutseyami, (Nomalanga) Khumalo (and) Chalton Hwende are no longer Members of Parliament following a recall by their party MDCT. His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa will proclaim by-elections dates for the affected Constituencies,” he said.

