A 52-year-old woman from the Siyoka area of Beitbridge West was fatally stabbed by her male neighbour in a suspected love triangle gone wrong.

The deceased, Salfina Ndou was last Saturday stabbed under ghastly circumstances, while her husband was asleep by the accused Juta Mukoni (69) who has since been nabbed by police in Beitbridge.

The late Ndou’s husband is alleged to have been awoken by screams from her profusely bleeding wife.

Mukoni is said to have tried to end his own life by drinking an unknown pesticide soon after committing the offence, some 4km away from the crime scene.

However, he ran out of Mother Luck after villagers found him lying unconcious next to his pesticide and was rushed to Beitbridge district hospital medical treatment.

He is now admitted at the hospital under armed police guard.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed to state media about the gruesome incident and said he was not aware of the alleged love triangle.

“According to information at hand, the suspect and the now deceased and her husband spent the day together. Later in the evening, the suspect went to the couple’s bedroom where he stabbed the woman in the stomach and she died”.

Ndou also said a blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene.

State Media