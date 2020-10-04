Chaos reigned supreme Sunday afternoon in the aborted Zanu PF Kwekwe Central primaries with a joint deployment of police officers and members of the Zimbabwe National Army firing gunshots at party supporters who had beseeched the ruling party’s district headquarters.

Hell broke loose after some suspected illegal gold miners who were not in the party’s voters’ roll demanded that they also vote in the chaotic polls.

Supporters aligned to Energy Ncube who was facing Kandros Mugabe in the primary elections, accused the presiding team led by the party’s Midlands provincial deputy chairperson Robert Nyathi and a Rtd Colonel Dr Kahuni of having been bribed to skew the electoral outcome in Mugabe’s favour.

So chaotic were the dog-eat-dog primaries that an unascertained number of people, including a police officer, were injured in the skirmishes at the Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters.

This has seen the party suspending the primary elections, until further notice.

“We have called off the Kwekwe Central by-elections until further notice. There were a lot of challenges, including the use of the 2018 voters roll which raised contention,” Zanu PF Midlands chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube told this publication.

Zanu PF Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda was not reachable during the time of publishing.

