Kwekwe MP Masango Matambanadzo, popularly known as Blackman has died.

Matambanadzo’s spokesperson Angela Nyathi confirmed the National Patriotic Front (NPF) MP’s passing on to Zwnews this morning, saying the party would issue a statement in three hours’ time.

“Yes, I can confirm that the MP has died but we are going to issue a statement in the next three hours,” she said.

Matambanadzo has been in and out of the country since making history by becoming the only NPF candidate to win an election in 2018.

Last year, he told parliamentarians that he was poisoned.

NPF spokesman Jealousy Mawarire wrote on Twitter: “Receiving very sad news that our legislator, our only MP, Masango Matambanadzo is no more. It’s a very sad day for us as a party and as a country. The party will issue a statement later.”

In February this year, he attended Parliament looking frail and thanked colleagues for their prayers.

“My body changed into yellow in one day when I fell sick,” Matambanadzo said.

“I want to thank you for your support and prayers. I did not imagine the kind of support that I received.”

Popularly known as Blackman for his skin tone, the former artisanal miner was expelled by Zanu PF in 2017 accused of associations with a faction of the party known as G40.

Matambanadzo stood as a candidate for the NPF in Kwekwe central and became the new party’s only MP.

‘Blackman’ was a popular MP and a great debater.

WATCH: BLACKMAN ON ZESA 4/4: Kwekwe MP Matambanadzo does not think water levels at Kariba have anything to do with current power shortages. He says Zesa should not have fired an unnamed manager ***THE END@fortunechasi @ZetdcOfficial pic.twitter.com/hdhhCsvTqn — Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) June 14, 2019

Zwnews