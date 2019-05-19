BREAKING: Augustine Chihuri In Malawi Election Rigging Scam…Faces Deportation

All is not well for self-exiled ex Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Augustine Chihuri who has been asked to leave Malawi after being fingered in an election-rigging scam.

Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima and one of the leading contenders for the May 21 Elections has sensationally accused Chihuri of working with the incumbent government to rig elections.

Chilima who is the leader of the UTM party held a press conference at dawn at his home in Lilongwe in which he alleged that Chihuri was leading the recruitment of non-police personnel for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. He went on to say that these parallel police officers would pose as legitimate officers and commit illegal acts which would influence the elections in the party’s favour.

The UTM leader went on to say that Chihuri is a fugitive from justice who must leave Malawi with immediate effect. Said Chilima,

We are saying that Chihuri must leave our country, don’t mess our elections.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 as the official campaign closes today, May 19, 2019 at 6am, hence the early press conference. Chilima will be running against incumbent president Peter Mutharika.

