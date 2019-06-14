Banks temporarily suspend Paynet payment system?

By online sources:Please note that banks suspended the Paynet system temporarily in protest on demand by Paynet to have payment of service fees in USD. Paynet is the platform banks use to make RTGS transfers from one bank to another. This has also affected ZIPIT platform.

Currently all RTGS’ being processed are not crediting the receiver within specified timelines (standard is within 48hrs).

This is a financial crisis which is highly likely to cripple the economy as no movement of funds will be happening within the suspension period. Obviously bankers want the government and RBZ to intervene and enforce Paynet to accept RTGS$ payments. However, in the meantime it is the general public that is going to suffer.

So if you were expecting some funds in your account by way of RTGS or through ZIPIT, please note you have to be prepared to wait bit longer.

