Fire Guts Mpilo Doctor’s Residents

All is not well at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where property worth thousands of dollars was reduced to ashes after a doctor’s residence was gutted by fire.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a heater that was left on.

The incident occurred between 12AM and 1AM yesterday.

No one was injured in the inferno and the other cottages housing doctors in the vicinity were not affected by the fire.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade suspects that the fire started in the lounge and spread to other rooms, but they managed to control it.

Acting Bulawayo chief fire Officer, Mr Edward Mpofu said that when they arrived at the scene, the sitting room had already been destroyed, with the fire spreading to other rooms.

“I confirm receiving a call at around midnight and rushed to the scene. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the entire house engulfed by smoke. The roof had already collapsed and household contents were still burning. The lounge was already burnt down and the fire was starting to spread to other rooms,” he said.

