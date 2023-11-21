We sincerely apologize for a significant error that occurred in our recent headline story titled “ZEC Rejects CCC Rebels’ Call to Disqualify Nelson Chamisa’s MPs for December By-Election,” published on ZW News.

Upon careful review, we acknowledge that the image accompanying the article, purported to be of Tshabangu, is, in fact, an image of Farai Muvuti, the CEO of The Southern African Times.

We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused to Mr. Muvuti and our readership. It was an unintended error, and we take full responsibility for the oversight.

To address this promptly, we have removed the incorrect image and replaced it with the accurate representation of Tshabangu. Additionally, we issue a public apology to Mr. Muvuti and our audience for this mistake.

We understand the importance of accurate and responsible journalism, and we assure you that we are taking measures to prevent such errors in the future. Our commitment remains unwavering in delivering reliable news to our readers.

Thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your continued support.