WATERFALLS residents yesterday effected a citizens’ arrest on two suspected thieves who were caught stealing empty drums.
Wellington Chatambarara and Tatenda Sithole received a thorough hiding from the mob and were only saved by patrolling police officers.
Tatenda managed to escape, but Wellington was arrested and taken to Waterfalls Police Station.
Wellington told H-Metro that he was misled by Tatenda.
“Tatenda hired my push cart from Mbare claiming that someone paid him to fetch water for his family.
“He collected the drums from a certain house and loaded them into my push cart,” said Wellington.
