4 minors die after locking themselves in a car

Four minors have suffocated after locking themselves while playing in a parked vehicle in Southlea Park in Harare at around 8PM last night.
The minors 2 boys and 2 girls aged between 3 and 4 were found dead after desperate search by parents.
The kids disappeared around 1PM and sneaked into parked car before accidentally locking themselves inside.
The police are currently attending to the situation and are yet to give more information at the time of going to print.
More details later…
Zwnews
