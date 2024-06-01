President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is attending the Vapositori and MaZion for ED National Prayer service along Seke Road, Chitungwiza.

Early in the morning, buses could be seen moving around in Mbare, Epworth, etc hunting for people who would want to attend the service.

MaZion for ED is one of the churches that pledged allegiance to President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa who is known for attending various churches, is on record emphasizing that Zimbabwe will remain a Christian nation.

Speaking at the Interdenominational prayer service held at State House the other time, President Mnangagwa said as a God-fearing nation, Zimbabwe acknowledges with gratitude, the milestones the nation continues to record.

“As a nation of Zimbabwe, we remain dependent and anchored in prayer emboldened that the Almighty God hears us and answers our petitions. The light of the Lord has risen up upon our nation, step by step, we are modernising, industrialising and growing our economy.

“The Almighty God has helped us build our motherland with our local resources, this includes the construction of dams, roads, clinics, schools and all other forms of emerging infrastructure across provinces,” he said.

Zwnews