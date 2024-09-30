Image- Crime Watch Zimbabwe

A few days ago, two police officers from Zvishavane tragically lost their lives in a high-speed chase accident when their vehicle overturned on Bulawayo Road, just past the Zvishavane turnoff near Mberengwa.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the reasons for the chase remain unclear, and no additional information has been released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police as of now.

Meanwhile, in other news, two Norton fishermen, Ralph and Clemence, lost their lives at Lake Chivero on Saturday.

The body of Ralph was located.

Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirai confirmed the development.

“We spent the entire day looking for Clemence’s body yesterday with the help of ZRP and the Department of Scuba Divers; sadly, his body was not found.

“The hunt is still ongoing. Let’s keep up our prayers for the victims’ families,” he said.

Zwnews