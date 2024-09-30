One of popular politician Nelson Chamisa’s foot-soldiers Amos Chibaya has been ordered by the Harare Magistrates’ Court to pay a USD50 for his release.

Chibaya was arrested at the Harare magistrate courts where he had gone to offer solidarity with the Budiriro 25.

The arrest followed a warrant of arrested that was issued on him.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 17 for the continuation of his trial, alongside other members of the Budiriro 26.

The other 15 members have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the matter involving human rights defenders Samuel Gwenzi, Namatai Kwekweza and Robson Chere has been postponed to October 20, 2024.

