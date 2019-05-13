13 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident repatriated: Names released

SOUTH AFRICA: The remains of 13 of the 14 Zimbabweans who lost their lives in Marsmery bus accident in the neighbouring country last week arrived in the country yesterday through Beitbridge.

Below is a list of names and details of some of the 13 repatriated:

Patience Nyathi (35) born in Chiredzi, Thabile (5) and Nokuthaba Ncube both born in Johannesburg and travelling with Patience Nyathi, Nyarai Chisaka (24) a lady from Chipinge and her child Tharia Zvotoona (1), Dakarai Makuyana (29) of Chipinge and Chipo Munjokodi (46) also of Chipinge.

Others are Priscillah Madhoji, Female (29) of Mwenezi and her year-old child Dalene Shonhayi who was undocumented and Salome Chipatiso (1) of Chivi both whose parents survived. The remains of Sekai Madhuviko (42) of Masvingo were also brought in.

The last two to die in the accident were identified as Luke Mangoma (40) of Chivi and Titos Maluleke (70) of Chiredzi.

The bus reportedly hit a railing before flipping over and landing on its side. The deceased were coming from shopping trips in SA and the accident blocked the N1 for more than seven hours as rescue workers tried to clear the highway.