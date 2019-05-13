Step Daughter killer cop in court, Police issue statement

A young Harare based police officer allegedly abused and killed his stepdaughter on Friday before fleeing to Mbare where he was sheltered by a well known drug trafficker.
He ended in the hands of law enforcement officers after his host reported him to police.
The accused officer is due to appear in court today and the local force has issued a statement about what transpired.
See the message below sent to ZwNews.com:
TO : OFFICER COMMANDING SUBURBAN DISTRICT
FROM : OIC RHODESVILLE
DATED: 11/05/19
SUBJECT : CRIMINAL MATTERS DETENTION OF A MEMBER OF THE ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE
CIRCUMSTANCES
On the 11th of May 2019 at around 1756 hours number 085 852Y Constable Moses Nigel Jalasi NR: 63-1449516-T-63 aged 27 residing at flat number 41 Northampton crescent Eastlea Harare who is stationed at ZRP Braeside contactable on 0773 789 394 was detained at ZRP Rhodesville DB 371/19 and on
Harare Central CR 1049/05/19.
Same was detained by number 064591G D/C MARISA and 050793G D/C SACHINDA of CID Homicide for contravening section 47 of criminal law codification and reform Act Chapter 9.23 {MURDER} and for contravening section 65 of criminal law codification and reform Act Chapter 9.23 {RAPE}.
Allegations are that on the 10th of May 2019 and at flat number 41 Northampton crescent Eastlea Harare the accused raped and murdered Olga Nyasha Unganai aged 20 years who is his step daughter and went away. The accused person did not return until today’s date at around 1400 hours, when he was arrested at corner Angelbeck Road and Harare South Road Mbare Harare by number 044075G A/I CHIKADAYA and 042964Z S/MJR MOYO both of ZRP Matapi. He was seen walking barefoot with mud on his clothes.
The accused is married to number 985242P Inspector Mhondiwa Regina NR : 63-998278-V-07 aged 41 years who is the Officer in charge ZRP Golf Club and the mother to the now deceased Olga Nyasha Unganai.
