Two more Chinhoyi students killed in road accident

CHINHOYI: TWO more Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students died last week on Friday when they were hit by a car driven by another student.

One of the victims died at the scene while the other was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

CUT spokesperson Zachariah Pumhayi confirmed the deaths:

“I am just told unofficially he is not our student, but our student hit two students who perished. I will get official confirmation from Student Affairs and the Chaplain, then we will issue a statement,” said Pumhayi.

The university lost another student earlier who was run over by a bus owned by the institution.