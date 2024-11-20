The Head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Presidental and National Assembly Elections in the Republic Namibia, Honourable Anne Semamba Makinda on 19 November 2024 engaged key stakeholders as part of his consultations with various political and electoral stakeholders in the run up to the 27th November 2024 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Prior to presiding over the launch of the SEOM on 20 November 2024, Hon. Makinda paid a courtesy call on Ms. Rebecca IIyambo, Acting Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia.

The Head of Mission was accompanied by the SADC Secretariat, SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) and members of the Troika of the Organ, namely Malawi, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.

The Acting Executive Director welcomed the Head of Mission and his team to the Republic of Namibia and assured the Head of Mission of Government’s support to facilitate work of the Mission.

She stated that SEOM’s work not only helps to build public confidence in the electoral process but also contributes to the overall stability and development of member states.

The Head of Mission and her team also met with the Namibian Police and #SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to the Republic of Namibia.

During the meeting with the Namibian Police, the Head of Mission was briefed on the security situation and the preparedness of the Namibian Police Force before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The Police indicated that the environment is relatively peaceful and stable and that political campaigns are ongoing in a free and peaceful manner. There are no “no go zones” in all the Regions.

The Head of Mission engagement with a broad range of electoral stakeholders is aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of, among other things, the political and security environment relative to the electoral process.