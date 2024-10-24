Gaborone, Botswana: Mizengo Kayanza Peter Pinda, former Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania and Head of Mission (HoM) for the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) for Botswana’s General Elections, is currently conducting consultative engagements to assess the country’s readiness and compliance with the electoral process.

The consultative engagements are part of a broader programme to interact with various key electoral stakeholders in the lead-up to the elections.

Accompanying the Head of Mission to these engagements was His Excellency Mr. Elias Magosi, the Executive Secretary of SADC, along with members of the Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (from the Republics of Zambia and Malawi and the United Republic of Tanzania), the SADC Elections Advisory Council (SEAC) and other senior officials.

These stakeholder engagements are conducted in line with the SADC standard practice of observing elections in Member States.

The SEOM, in its consultations with electoral stakeholders, is seeking to inquire into the broad key elements of the electoral cycle to observe whether the electoral process is being conducted in conformity with the “Principles for Conducting Democratic Elections”, which are stipulated in section four (4) of these SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

Some of the organisations that have already engaged with the SEOM team include the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Botswana, SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners Accredited to Botswana, Botswana Police Service, Botswana Republican Party (BRP) and the Southern African Council of Non-Governmental Organisations.

The outcomes of these consultative engagements taking place from the 21st – 31st October 2024, will contribute to the SEOM Preliminary Statement set for release on 2nd November 2024.

The Republic of Botswana is scheduled to hold elections on 30th October 2024.

