The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warns the public against accepting drinks bought by workmates, boyfriends or persons whom they do not trust as they end up being abused.

ZRP says on 13 January 2022, a Harare woman (25) was given a drink which was laced with an unknown substance by a workmate and she began to feel dizzy before she was eventually raped at a lodge.

The victim only discovered that she was sleeping in a lodge at around midnight and the matter was reported to the Police on 09/03/22 after getting assistance from a friend.

On another matter, ZRP urges the public to avoid using Mushika-shika vehicles.

On 09/03/22 at around 2030 hours, two men lost US$4 403, a 32 inch television set, a cellphone and various groceries all valued at US$5 220, after they boarded an unidentified silver vehicle, which had four occupants at Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus destined for Mutare.

Along the way, the four suspects threatened the complainants with knives while demanding cash and diverted the route into Chiremba Road before dumping them at Mandeley Park area.