President Emmerson Mnangagwa says in line with Zimbabwe’s laws and best practices on the conduct of elections, all accredited diplomats and other observers are free to observe the country’s elections.

Addressing the diplomatic corps, Mnangagwa said it is most unfortunate that as Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 harmonised General Elections, some forces are already seeking to influence the national discourse and destabilise the peace and stability we are enjoying as a country.

He said outsiders should let the people of Zimbabwe enjoy their unfettered right to choose their leadership as it is their democratic right to do so, a right which they fought for and a right which they will protect, respect and uphold to the latter.

Mnangagwa called for peaceful campaigns ahead of elections.

“Preparations for the upcoming By-Elections to be held on 26 March 2022 are on course.

“As an administration we aren’t unequivocal in our calls for peaceful and non violent campaigns and elections,” he said.

“Sadly, this is not new to us and is part of the decades-old regime change agenda. Those of you who maybe inclined to perpetuating this blatant interference in the internal affairs of our country are urged to introspect and stop this unbecoming practice,” he said.

Zwnews