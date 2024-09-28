The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has allocated twenty-seven billion cubic meters (27 BCM) of water to be shared equally between ZESCO Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

This is for their power generation operations at the Kariba Dam for the year 2025.

In a statement yesterday, ZRA said during the Southern African Climate Outlook Forum (Sarcof) held in Harare last month, local, regional and international weather experts predicted that the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, which the Kariba Catchment is a part of, is likely to experience normal to abovenormal rainfall during the 2024/25 rainfall season.

In said the season would commence during the last quarter of 2024.

“In addition to the Sarcof projections, the Meteorological Departments of Zambia and Zimbabwe provided the associated downscaled forecasts.

“Both forecasts indicate that the Kariba Lower Catchment (covering northern Zimbabwe) and the North-eastern Angola section of the Zambezi River Catchment are likely to receive below-normal rainfall from October 2024 to January 2025.

“This could negatively impact river inflows into Lake Kariba during that period,” ZRA said.

In view of these forecasts, the Zambezi River Authority conducted hydrological simulations using its state-of-the-art lake-inflows forecasting system to determine the quantity of water to be allocated for power generation at Kariba Dam for the year 2025.”

ZRA added: “Consequently, upon undertaking consultations with both Zesco Limited and ZPC [Zimbabwe Power Company], it was agreed that a total of 27 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water will be allocated for power generation at Kariba Dam for the year 2025.

“This allocation will be equally shared between Zesco Limited and ZPC, with each utility being allocated 13,5BCM of water.

“As per the operational framework governing Kariba Dam reservoir operations, the water allocation will be reviewed at the end of the first quarter of 2025.”