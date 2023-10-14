Following the tragic loss of Zimbabwean artist Garry Mapanzure, his family has come forward to address the controversy surrounding a viral video. The family’s primary objective is to dispel the inaccurate claims that Garry was consuming alcohol before the incident and to provide clarity regarding the video’s actual context.

Clarifying the Video’s Origin and Timing

The video showing Garry Mapanzure pouring liquid on the ground was recorded at his residence in Dangamvura, Mutare, in August 2020. It is essential to emphasize that the video captures Garry’s participation in his Sushi Season Tour, a performance event held at Barcode.

In response to concerns raised about the video’s context, a representative of the Mapanzure family affirmed:

“This video is being misused to imply falsely that Garry was consuming alcohol before the accident.”

Full Statement From Garry Mapunzure’s Family On The Alcohol Story: