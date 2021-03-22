Teachers in Zimbabwe have taken to the internet to vent their displeasure on how the government is giving a deaf ear to their calls for better working conditions.

This is happening at the time schools have just re-opened, the teachers are claiming to be incapacitated to continue carrying out their duties.

According to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) the protest under the hashtag #SaveOurEducation, is nationwide.

“The protest is nationwide and citizens are agreed on the urgent need to resolve the education crisis,” says ARTUZ.

The teachers have written a petition which ARTUZ says is being submitted to schools and any government office for onward submission to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the educators are said to be united in this protest.

Even the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) which is the largest and one of most influential professional teacher trade union in Zimbabwe, in advocating for quality education for all and the educators’ rights is behind the protest.

-Zwnews