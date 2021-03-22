New details pertaining to the murder of the late Zanu PF activist Godfrey Manyanga, popularly known as Drado, have emerged.

The late ruling party youth died Sunday morning at Jacaranda Nite Club in Kwekwe’s Amaveni neighborhood aged 37, records from the police show.

The accused murderers have been identified as Ony and Nxonxo and were reportedly wearing khaki work-suits with reflectors on the chest, black gumboots and helmets, according to a report seen by Zwnews.

Although the police could not immediately clarify on the matter, this publication has it on good authority that one of the accused pair was shot dead by armed police officers while hiding at his residence in Amaveni’s J-section neighborhood.

Read the full text below:

DECEASED: GODFREY MANYANGA(MALE)

NR : UNKNOWN

AGED: 37 YEARS

RES: W378 AMAVENI, KWEKWE.

BUS : UNEMPLOYED

ACCUSED :ONY AND NXONXO(MALE) (NFPK) CIRCUMSTANCES On the 21ST day of March 2021 at around 0200hrs,the informant ALLEN BAFANA and FARAI CHIHAVA N.R 22-197419 of House number W499 Amaveni, Kwekwe were drinking beer at Jacaranda Beer Hall Amaveni, Shopping Centre Kwekwe. ALLEN BAFANA and FARAI CHIHAVA then saw the now deceased person having a misunderstanding with two male accused persons only known as ONY and NXONXO (NFPK) who were wearing khaki works suits with reflectors on the chest, black gumboots and helmets. One of the accused persons clapped the now deceased person once on the face and the other accused person struck the now deceased person violently with a clenched fist once on the face and the now deceased fell and hit against the floor on his back. The now deceased person became unconscious and an unknown man poured some water on the now deceased person but he did not show any life. A report was made by the informant at ZRP Amaveni. INVESTIGATIONS MADE: -The scene was attended by both CID Kwekwe and DUB Amaveni details.

-The body of the now deceased person was found at the scene lying on the floor facing upwards.

-Blood stains were noted from the now deceased person’s mouth and nose.

-The now deceased person had a swollen occipital (back of the head).

-The now deceased person’s body was searched and a United States $1-00 note and a ZWL$10-00 note was found from his left trousers pocket.

more details to follow…

Zwnews