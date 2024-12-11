The 40th Annual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Cooperation structure meetings will be held from 24th to 28th March 2025 at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls.

This was announced during post cabinet briefing by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

The TBT summit is aimed at technical harmonisation of systems to eliminate illegitimate barriers to trade where Member states accept that technical regulations.

One of the major objectives of SADC is to enhance trade cooperation between member states, as well as promoting the region’s economic development and growth.

Zwnews