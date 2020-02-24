THE Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (Zim Comm SA) has encouraged countrymen living and working in the neighbouring country to actively participate in initiatives that seek to fight crime and promote cultural integration in their respective communities.

The non-membership based organisation represents the interests of Zimbabweans that are based in South Africa.

Zim Comm SA spokesperson, Mr Bongani Mkwananzi said in a statement yesterday that it was critical for Zimbabweans to play their part on matters that enhance social cohesion in South Africa.

He said Zimbabweans should not shy away from community activities that have an impact on their way of life and that confronting issues collectively was very effective.

“The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa wishes to advise and encourage Zimbabweans to participate in all community programmes organised by various players which represent them in various sections including culture, civic, political and religious among others,” said Mr Mkwananzi.

He said though they recently held a fairly attended anti-crime summit in Johannesburg to iron out crime and policing issues affecting migrants and locals, the follow-up meetings were being attended by very few people.

The official said through teamwork people may work together in attending to various issues of mutual understanding among them crime and documentation.

“The recent anti-crime agenda is not only a public safety issue but has social cohesion and documentation implications so much that ignoring it is self-sabotaging to yourselves as the community,” said Mr Mkwananzi. “What is done today has laid a positive outlook you seek tomorrow and when meetings and initiatives are brought forward by various organisations that represent you, take a leading role and participate. “Be part of the community and have a say and influence decisions on issues that have a direct bearing on your life”.

