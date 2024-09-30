Zimbabwe is set to lose 300 Megawatts for two months due to maintenance, senior government official told Sunday News.

“The Class C maintenance for Hwange Units 7 & 8 is set to commence in mid-November and will last until mid-January.

From mid-November to mid-December, we will focus on Unit 7, followed by Unit 8 from mid-December to mid-January,” Energy Minister Edgar Moyo said.

The maintenance was strategically scheduled during the festive season to coincide with a period of lower power consumption, especially as many industries and factories shut down for the holidays.

“We anticipate reduced consumption during this period, allowing us to manage maintenance more effectively as many factories will close down for the holidays,” he added.

He also spoke of the water levels at Kariba Dam.

“The situation at Kariba is manageable, as we will produce according to the available allocation,” said the Minister.

Zwnews