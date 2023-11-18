The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed the demands of CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu, who called for the disqualification of all Nelson Chamisa MPs from participating in the upcoming by-elections on December 9.
ZEC proceeded to announce the names of candidates validly nominated for the National Assembly seats in their respective constituencies, disregarding Tshabangu’s request.
Utjoile Silagwana, the Chief Elections Officer of ZEC, confirmed that the Nomination Courts convened on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
The electoral body stated, Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 0700 hours to 1700 hours to elect members of the National Assembly in the constituencies.
Bulawayo South:
i). Modi Rajeshkumari (M) ZANU PF
ii). Sithole James (M) CCC
iii). Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC
Cowdray Park:
i). Chirwa Vusumuzi (M) CCC
ii). Mujeyi Aurther (M) ZANU PF
iii). Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC
Lobengula-Magwegwe:
i). Dube Menziwa (M) ZANU PF
ii). Gono Erec (M) CCC
iii). Nyathi Tendayi Chitura (M) CCC
Mpopoma- Mzilikazi
i). Kamamba Dzingai (M) ZANU PF
ii). Makaza Desmond (M) CCC
iii). Moyo Charles (M) CCC
iv). Sibanda Blessings (M) DOP
v). Tapfumaneyi Pardon (M) INDEPENDENT
Nketa:
i). Gwetu Luckmore (M) DOP
ii). Manduna Obert (M) CCC
iii). Mavunga Albert Tawanda (M) ZANU PF
iv) Sibindi Ambrose (M) CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province
Mabvuku-Tafara:
i). Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC
ii). Sakupwanya Pedzai (M) ZANU PF
Matabeleland North Province
Binga North:
i). Muchimba Chineke (M) ZANU PF
ii). Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC
iii). Sibanda Judith (F) CCC
Lupane East:
i. Machangu Phathisiwe (F) ZANU PF
ii). Nyathi David (M) CCC
iii). Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC
Matabeleland South Province
Beitbridge West:
i). Choeni Blessing (M) CCC
ii). Dube Blessing Brendan (M) INDEPENDENT
iii) Moyo Thoriso (F) ZAPU
iv). Ncube Morgan (M) CCC
v). Ndou Thusani (M) ZANU PF