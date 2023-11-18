The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed the demands of CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu, who called for the disqualification of all Nelson Chamisa MPs from participating in the upcoming by-elections on December 9.

ZEC proceeded to announce the names of candidates validly nominated for the National Assembly seats in their respective constituencies, disregarding Tshabangu’s request.

Utjoile Silagwana, the Chief Elections Officer of ZEC, confirmed that the Nomination Courts convened on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The electoral body stated, Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 0700 hours to 1700 hours to elect members of the National Assembly in the constituencies.

Bulawayo South:

i). Modi Rajeshkumari (M) ZANU PF

ii). Sithole James (M) CCC

iii). Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC

Cowdray Park:

i). Chirwa Vusumuzi (M) CCC

ii). Mujeyi Aurther (M) ZANU PF

iii). Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC

Lobengula-Magwegwe:

i). Dube Menziwa (M) ZANU PF

ii). Gono Erec (M) CCC

iii). Nyathi Tendayi Chitura (M) CCC

Mpopoma- Mzilikazi

i). Kamamba Dzingai (M) ZANU PF

ii). Makaza Desmond (M) CCC

iii). Moyo Charles (M) CCC

iv). Sibanda Blessings (M) DOP

v). Tapfumaneyi Pardon (M) INDEPENDENT

Nketa:

i). Gwetu Luckmore (M) DOP

ii). Manduna Obert (M) CCC

iii). Mavunga Albert Tawanda (M) ZANU PF

iv) Sibindi Ambrose (M) CCC

Harare Metropolitan Province

Mabvuku-Tafara:

i). Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

ii). Sakupwanya Pedzai (M) ZANU PF

Matabeleland North Province

Binga North:

i). Muchimba Chineke (M) ZANU PF

ii). Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

iii). Sibanda Judith (F) CCC

Lupane East:

i. Machangu Phathisiwe (F) ZANU PF

ii). Nyathi David (M) CCC

iii). Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Matabeleland South Province

Beitbridge West:

i). Choeni Blessing (M) CCC

ii). Dube Blessing Brendan (M) INDEPENDENT

iii) Moyo Thoriso (F) ZAPU

iv). Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

v). Ndou Thusani (M) ZANU PF