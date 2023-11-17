Police in Tengwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Sekai Zimbowa (28) who is being sought in connection with a case of theft of Presidential inputs in which the suspect was selling the items at her shop at Makakara Business Centre on 15/11/23.

The police have since recovered 91 X 50 kg bags of compound D fertilizers from the suspect’s shop.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, the ZRP is investigating two cases of theft of Presidential inputs which occurred on 05/11/23 at Kyle Village, Rafingora, Mutorashanga.

In this instance, 20 X 50 kg compound D fertilizers, 3 X 50 kg maize seed and 3 X 50 kg vegetable seeds were stolen during the distribution process and another which occurred in Magunje on 13/11/23 where 18 X 50 kg bags of Soya beans seed was stolen.

Zwnews