Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday met the supporter Patrick Mphande who cycled over 600km to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Mphande cycled from Mambwe District, Eastern Province, to Lusaka.

In a picture Hichilema seen with Mphande and the First Lady.

Hichilema paid tribute to the supporter for his unmatched committment.

Hichilema wrote:

“This afternoon we shared an inspiring moment with Patrick Mphande who cycled over 600km from Mambwe District, Eastern Province to attend our inauguration in Lusaka.

“People like Patrick encourage all of us to work hard to achieve our goals. Thanks for your support Patrick!”

