The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has intercepted and seized 47 trucks loaded with Mukula tree logs enroute to neighboring Namibia and Zimbabwe, with unknown final destinations.

Commission Spokesperson Queen Chibwe has told Mwebantu in a statement that the trucks were intercepted in Mongu on 22nd October, enroute to Walvis bay, Namibia, while 23 Trucks were intercepted in Chirundu on 27th October enroute to Zimbabwe through Chirundu Border.

Chibwe added that the 47 trucks were found to have no required documentation to transport the Mukula logs.

“The Mukula, which was being ferried by Trucks belonging to ACK General Suppliers was seized by the Commission, together with the Trucks, in accordance with Section 58 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012,” she said.

Chibwe further said investigations into the illegal harvesting and transportation of Mukula by some suspected politically exposed persons are still ongoing. Mwebantu