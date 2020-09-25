The Embassy of Sweden and its partners under the Strengthening Women’s Advocacy for Inclusive Governance (SWAG) are today virtually launching Gender Lens, a journal advocating for women’s rights and inclusiveness ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Swedish Embassy partners Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), Gender Media Connect (GMC) and Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU).

A Press statement from GMC dated September 24 has confirmed the launch.

The statement also said that only the first two volumes, each dealing with a separate theme are being launched.

“The two volumes, each have a separate theme, and each deal with very important issues for women ahead of elections in 2023, and the proposed amendments to the constitution.

“Volume One examines, in four articles, the issue of representation, and the best methods for increasing female representation in parliament. The particular focus is on proportional representation and the value of quotas.

Volume Two, in three articles, focuses on the related issue of Gender-Based Violence, both generally and as it affects women in elections.

“In future volumes, the Gender Lens will continue to examine other important issues on gender, and aims to produce high quality, empirically based content,” reads part of the statement. -The Mirror

