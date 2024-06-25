The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged the public not to engage in online dating with strangers.

This follows an incident which occurred on 22/06/24 in which a female adult (28) from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect.

The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station.

In other news, police in Epworth are investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred on 24/06/24 in which the body of a male infant (approximately 6 months) was found at Balancing Rocks, Epworth Extension, Harare.

Anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews