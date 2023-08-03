Reports indicate that Wicknell Chivayo has bought a private jet worth over US$2 million.

According to Investopedia a private jet can cost from about US$2 million to US$100 million.

“Depending on size, range, model, and features, a private jet can set you back anywhere from US$2 million to over US$100 million.

“Much like used cars, private jets are subject to serious depreciation.

“If you are looking for a bargain, second-hand jets are significantly less expensive.”

Chivayo recently bought a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz S500 Amatic (2022), a Range Rover Autobiography D350 SV (2023) and a Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS600, in quick succession.

He also pampered his church leader and his wife with new vehicles worth over US$100 000.

The acquisition adds to his public display of wealth.

The latest addition to his luxurious collection shows his growing status as one of the country’s most affluent individuals.

Over the past few months, Chivayo’s name has been trending after he flaunted his fleet of high-end cars, which included some which were used during boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s visit to Zimbabwe last month.

However, not everyone is impressed with Chivayo’s spending habits, with some criticising his public displays of wealth, particularly during a time of economic hardship.

Despite the criticism, Chivayo remains undeterred and continues to live his life in the public eye, showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on social media. Many have defended him, arguing that his wealth is a result of his entrepreneurial ventures and that he has the right to spend his money as he sees fit.

Regardless of the opinions surrounding him, there is no denying that Chivayo has made a name for himself as one of Zimbabwe’s most successful businessmen.

And, his latest acquisition of a private jet is sure to cement this status even further.

hmetro